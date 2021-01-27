Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Shoreland ordinance not zoning ordinance, Supreme Court majority rules

Shoreland ordinance not zoning ordinance, Supreme Court majority rules

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 27, 2021 12:37 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court analyzed what defines a zoning ordinance in an opinion released on Wednesday. The majority of the justices ruled that a northern Wisconsin town's shoreland property ordinance was not a zoning ordinance because it didn't restrict how land was being used. It only defined how wide shoreland property needs to be. The case at hand started ...

