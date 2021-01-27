Quantcast
Plea Withdrawal

By: Derek Hawkins January 27, 2021 8:22 am

This is a review of an unpublished decision of the court of appeals, State v. Nash, No. 2018AP731-CR, unpublished slip op. (Wis. Ct. App. May 2, 2019), affirming the Waukesha County circuit court's judgment and order denying Kevin L. Nash's postconviction motion to withdraw his Alford plea.

