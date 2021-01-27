Attorney Michael Li among experts to testify at redistricting public hearing

Michael Li, senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program, is among the experts scheduled to testify during a virtual public hearing about redistricting in Wisconsin.

The People’s Maps Commission, a nonpartisan group charged with drawing new congressional maps, will hear a presentation from Li on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. The hearing will be about the 7th Congressional District, which encompasses northern Wisconsin.

Li’s work for the Brennan Center concerns redistricting, voting rights and elections. Before joining the Brennan Center, Li practiced law at Baker Botts in Dallas for 10 years. He also served as executive director of Be One Texas, a donor alliance that oversaw investments in nonprofit groups working to increase voter participation in African-American and Hispanic communities in Texas.

Katie Fahey will also offer a presentation during Thursday’s virtual hearing. She’s the founder and executive director of The People, an organization that works to get the public involved in the political process.

The hearing will be livestreamed on the Department of Administration’s YouTube channel. Written comments can be submitted to the People’s Maps Commission at any time.

Hearings are scheduled for Wisconsin’s other congressional districts as well. Here are the dates for various districts:

Thursday, February 11 – 1st Congressional District

Thursday, February 25 - 6th Congressional District

Thursday, March 11 – 2nd Congressional District

Recordings of previous hearings are available online.