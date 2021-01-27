Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Jurisdiction

Appellate Jurisdiction

By: Derek Hawkins January 27, 2021 8:20 am

Eunice and Larry Poteete (the tenants) appeal a March 2020 order of the circuit court in their action against Nancy Wales (the landlord).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo