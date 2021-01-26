Hall, Michaelson, Syrjala promoted to Vrakas shareholders

The public-accounting and business-advisory firm Vrakas has promoted Michael J. Hall, Mary Ellen Michaelson and Scott M. Syrjala to shareholders.

Hall, a certified public accountant, has been a member of Vrakas’ tax department since 2004. He specializes in providing consulting and tax services to small and medium-size privately held businesses and their owners, including a specialty in ESOP-owned companies. He has expertise in the manufacturing, trucking and commercial real estate industries.

Michaelson has been with the firm’s tax department since 1999. She’s a certified public accountant who has also taken an active role in developing and expanding Vrakas’ Small Business Accounting department. As a shareholder, she’ll take on additional responsibilities as the department leader. She’ll also continue to provide consulting and tax services using her expertise in privately held businesses, not-for-profits and real-estate partnerships.

Syrjala also works in the tax department as a CPA. He’s been with the firm since 2009. He specializes in providing tax planning, compliance and research support to privately held businesses and their owners in the construction, manufacturing, service and retail industries. He also helps with the development and training of department staff and plays an active role in the firm’s business-development specialty.

An announcement from Vrakas called the three an integral part to the firm’s future success. Brad Weckwerth, certified public accountant and Vrakas managing shareholder, said they bring together a team of leaders.

Vrakas provides certified public accounting and business advisory services in a variety of areas, including assurance, tax, computer consulting, business valuations and small-business accounting. It employs more than 70 professionals and has offices in Brookfield and Kenosha.