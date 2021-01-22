WILL hires 2 attorneys, 2 policy experts

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is adding to its team with two new attorneys and two policy experts.

Daniel Lennington is joining WILL as deputy counsel. He previously served as the assistant deputy attorney general and senior counsel in two Wisconsin Department of Justice administrations, managing litigation projects and providing advice on regulatory-reform matters. Lennington’s time in office also included appointments as deputy solicitor general and assistant attorney general, during which he argued cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Seventh Circuit, and state and federal trial courts.

Before joining the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Lennington was a federal prosecutor and assistant attorney general in Oklahoma. He started his career practicing environmental and employment litigation at a Michigan law firm. He’s a Valparaiso University School of Law graduate.

Katherine D. Spitz, another former Wisconsin DOJ attorney, is WILL’s new associate counsel. She served as the DOJ’s deputy unit director of the civil litigation unit, representing state agencies and employees in civil rights, property, employment and public-records disputes. Spitz practiced commercial and employment litigation at Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee before joining the DOJ. She’s a University of Notre Dame graduate.

WILL’s new policy experts are Adam Hoffer and Shannon Whitworth. Both are Bradley Freedom Fellows, a new WILL program sponsored by a grant from the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation.

Hoffer will provide original research on economic policy and regulation in Wisconsin for WILL. He’s now the director of the Menard Family Midwest Initiative for Economic Engagement and Research and an associate professor of economics at UW-La Crosse. He’s also on the board of policy advisors of the Heartland Institute, a research scholar at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a published author of academic research.

Whitworth will specialize in commentary and analyses of contemporary maters like politics, race, school choice, economics and culture. He’s now the executive director of the Free Enterprise Academy at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Before leaving the practice of law in 2018, Whitworth spent 22 years as a litigator, including time as an Ozaukee County assistant district attorney and a commercial litigator and business-law attorney at a firm in Milwaukee.

Rick Esenberg, WILL president and general counsel, said the new attorneys and policy experts will greatly bolster the organization’s mission.