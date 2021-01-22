Monica Paz appointed as Waukesha County Clerk of Circuit Court

Monica Paz has been unanimously appointed as Waukesha County’s Clerk of Circuit Court.

Paz has been serving as the interim clerk since May when her predecessor left to serve in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Waukesha County’s judges unanimously selected and appointed her to continue in the position.

Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer R. Dorow said all of the judges are enthusiastic about working with Paz and having her in the county clerk’s office during an important time. County officials described Paz’s organization and leadership talents as being invaluable, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paz has worked for Waukesha County for 22 years in all divisions of the Clerk of Courts Office. She’s also served as a leader on projects involving the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Waukesha County Jail, Public Defender’s Office and Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, Paz said she’s thankful for the opportunity and committed to working to move the Waukesha County justice system forward.