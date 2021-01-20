Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

By: Derek Hawkins January 20, 2021 7:36 am

This disciplinary matter comes to the court on Attorney Scholz's appeal of a report and recommendation filed by Referee Kim M. Peterson.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo