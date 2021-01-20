Quantcast
$2.5M settlement reached in genetic-testing scheme

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 20, 2021 4:24 pm

A California company has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that it had paid a marketing company to refer it genetic testing for Wisconsin nursing-home patients.

