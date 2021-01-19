Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Randolph-Sheppard Act Violation – Arbitration

Randolph-Sheppard Act Violation – Arbitration

By: Derek Hawkins January 19, 2021 7:53 am

The Randolph-Sheppard Act provides economic opportunities by granting blind persons priority to operate vending facilities at certain government properties.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo