Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Fee Award – Attorney’s Fees

Fee Award – Attorney’s Fees

By: Derek Hawkins January 19, 2021 7:47 am

Plaintiffs Tai Matlin and James Waring have spent seventeen years embroiled in disputes related to the intellectual property claims at issue in this case.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo