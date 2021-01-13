Hupy promotes Hannah Dockendorff to attorney

Hupy and Abraham has promoted Hannah Dockendorff to attorney.

She’ll work at the firm’s Milwaukee office, representing clients in a variety of personal-injury matters. She previously served as the firm’s lead law clerk and an intern for the Equal Rights Division of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and Catholic Charities’ immigration services.

Jason Abraham, managing partner of the firm, said Dockendorff’s hard work, experience and leadership as lead law clerk stood out over the years. He said her promotion is well deserved.

Dockendorff is a 2017 Marquette University Law School graduate and a member of the Marquette Pro Bono Honor Society. Her volunteer experience includes service to the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinics and the Milwaukee Justice Center.