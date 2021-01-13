Quantcast
Contract – Forum-selection Clause

By: Derek Hawkins January 13, 2021 10:30 am

Consensus Construction & Consulting, Inc., appeals a money judgment in favor of Jones Sign Co., Inc. Consensus asserts the circuit court erred by refusing to enforce a forum selection clause contained in the parties’ contract identifying the courts of South Carolina as the proper place to litigate disputes under the contract.

