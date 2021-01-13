Best of Milwaukee awards honor Judge Mosley, local law firms

Municipal Judge Derek Mosley and several Milwaukee law firms are among the winners of Shepherd Express’ 2020 Best of Milwaukee awards.

The magazine announced the winners last week. Votes cast by Milwaukee residents determine the rankings.

Voters named Judge Derek Mosley the Milwaukeean of the Year. He’s the presiding judge of the Milwaukee Municipal Court and serves on several nonprofit boards. He overcame a serious case of COVID-19 in 2020 and went on to continue serving the community.

The winners in the law-firm categories were:

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown received the top honor in business, estate-planning and family law.

Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee was residents’ first choice for bankruptcy law firm.

Jones Law Firm won the criminal-defense category.

Karp & Iancu received the most votes among divorce firms.

Groth Law Firm was voted best full-service and personal-injury firm.

The complete list of winners and runners up is here.