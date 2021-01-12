Lindner & Marsack joins national claims defense network The Gavel

Lindner & Marsack has joined The Gavel, a national network of defense firms and insurance specialists.

The Milwaukee-based firm — which represents management in labor, employment and worker’s compensation matters — plans to use the system to help its insurance-carrier clients find representation or counsel in other jurisdictions. Oyvind Wistrom, president of Linder & Marsack, said The Gavel will also allow the firm to leverage its experience handling employment practice liability insurance defense and worker’s compensation matters.

The Gavel provides direct access to experienced, vetted insurance-defense attorneys and insurance specialists. Only one law firm per territory is invited to join to promote a non-competitive, collaborative environment.

