Estate planning, probate attorney Julia Walsh joins Murphy Desmond

Estate planning and probate attorney Julia Walsh has joined Murphy Desmond.

Walsh practices estate planning, probate and trust administration. Areas of her practice include powers of attorney, living wills, marital property agreements, transfer of property, fiduciary disputes and other probate matters. She’ll serve clients at the firm’s Madison, Janesville and Dodgeville offices.

Prior to joining Murphy Desmond, Walsh was an associate attorney with a boutique estate-planning firm in Madison. She earned her law degree from UW Law School.

Murphy Desmond employs more than 30 attorneys in a range of practice areas at its four Wisconsin offices.