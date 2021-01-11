Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Court considers scope of ‘lands’ definition in lawsuit over highway project

Court considers scope of ‘lands’ definition in lawsuit over highway project

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 11, 2021 2:02 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering what the Legislature meant by the word "lands" in a gas station owner's lawsuit over a highway-expansion project that negatively impacted its business.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo