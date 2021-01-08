Max Stephenson makes partner at GRGB

The Milwaukee-based firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has promoted Max T. Stephenson to partner.

Stephenson first joined the firm in 2012 as a law clerk, and he went on to practice all areas of family law as an attorney.

Jason Luczak, partner at GRGB, said Stephenson approaches his clients’ family-law matters with care and attention, and helps make tough situations better. He said the firm is happy Stephenson will continue to expand his practice at GRGB.

Stephenson is one of the Wisconsin Law Journal’s 2017 Up & Coming Lawyers, and he’s been recognized as “Best Lawyer: Ones to Watch” in the area of family law. He’s written about and presented on various family law topics, including a question and answer session at the LGBTQ+ Healthy Families/Healthy Communities Conference. Stephenson is also past president of the Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association and a board member of the Leander J. Foley Society of Family Lawyers.