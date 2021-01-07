Quantcast
GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com January 7, 2021 11:34 am

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday, a day after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by supporters of President Donald Trump, that he has not made a decision yet on his political future as the vocal Trump backer faces two years in the minority, growing criticism from within ...

