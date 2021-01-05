Mitchell resigns from Foley after participating in Trump’s call about Georgia elections

The attorney Cleta Mitchell has resigned from Foley & Lardner after coming under fire for participating in a phone call in which President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” votes in his favor.

A statement from the firm on Tuesday said Mitchell informed management of her decision to resign effective immediately.

“Ms. Mitchell concluded that her departure was in the firm’s best interests, as well as in her own personal best interests,” the statement said.

A firm spokesman said Foley was concerned by Mitchell’s participation in Trump’s phone call following news of the conversation. During the Saturday call, Trump asked Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” 11,780 votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election. Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by a 11,779-vote margin.

Foley had made a policy decision in November not to take on any representation of any party in connection to the election results, according to the firm spokesman. In Tuesday’s statement, Foley thanked Mitchell for her contributions and wished her well.

Mitchell was a partner at the firm who represented candidates, campaigns, members of Congress, and state and national party committees. She’s worked in law, politics and public policy for more than 40 years.