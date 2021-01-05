Flags to fly at half staff on Tuesday in Abrahamson’s honor

Flags will fly at half staff in Wisconsin on Tuesday in honor of the former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who died on Dec. 19 at age 87.

Abrahamson became the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1976 and the court’s first female chief justice in 1996. She was the longest-serving justice in state history, dedicating 43 years of her career to the court.

A press release from Gov. Tony Evers office said private memorial services will be held for her on Tuesday. Executive Order #102, which mandates flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Jan. 5, referred to Abrahamson as a “titan of the legal community both in Wisconsin and nationally, an inspiring mentor to the generations who have followed her, and a dedicated public servant to the people of Wisconsin.”