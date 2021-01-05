Quantcast
Civil-liability exemption in state COVID bill questioned at public hearing

Civil-liability exemption in state COVID bill questioned at public hearing

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 5, 2021 2:24 pm

A civil-liability exemption in state Republicans' response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the subject of testimony for and against the newly proposed bill. Rep. Robin Vos, the Republican Speaker of the House, introduced the GOP's Assembly Bill 1 on Monday. It outlines a number of state government actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including giving the Legislature ...

