Foley ‘concerned by’ DC partner’s participation in Trump vote call

The Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner said it’s aware of and “concerned by” a Washington, D.C. partner’s participation in a phone call President Donald Trump made to pressure Georgia’s elections chief into finding more votes for him.

During a phone call on Saturday, Trump asked Brad Raffensperger, the Republican Secretary of State of Georgia, to “find” 11,780 votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election. Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by a 11,779-vote margin.

Raffensperger, according to the Associated Press, told Trump that the state had responded to several lawsuits over the election results and didn’t agree that Trump had won.

Among the people on the call was Cleta Mitchell, a partner at Foley & Lardner’s Washington, D.C. office who practices political law. The Associated Press named her as one of the attorneys assisting Trump.

In a statement made on Monday, a Foley spokesman said the firm wasn’t representing any parties seeking to contest the presidential election results and made a policy decision back in November not to take on any representation of any party in connection to the results.

The statement said the firm was aware of and concerned by Mitchell’s participation in the conference call and is “working to understand her involvement more thoroughly.”

Mitchell has worked in law, politics and public policy for more than 40 years, according to her biography on the firm’s website. She represents candidates, campaigns, members of Congress, and state and national party committees. She has served as legal counsel to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee, and as co-counsel for the National Rifle Association in a U.S. Supreme Court case involving federal campaign finance law.