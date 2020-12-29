Quantcast
UNDER PRESSURE: One-third of US judges stressed (INFOGRAPHIC)

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 29, 2020 2:41 pm

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, judges throughout the U.S. were stressed. Recent survey results from the American Bar Association found one-third of judges were experiencing the physical or mental effects of stress.

