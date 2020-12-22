Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Milwaukee lawyer publicly reprimanded for paying witnesses against client

Milwaukee lawyer publicly reprimanded for paying witnesses against client

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 22, 2020 11:02 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court publicly reprimanded a Milwaukee attorney for paying two witnesses against her client. Ann T. Bowe, a Milwaukee solo practitioner, stipulated to two charges of misconduct related to her handling of a 2016 Dodge County homicide case. She was representing a man accused of killing his girlfriend — who was also his first cousin — hiding a corpse ...

