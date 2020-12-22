Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Elizabeth Rohl appointed Pierce County judge

Elizabeth Rohl appointed Pierce County judge

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 22, 2020 10:49 am

Photo of Elizabeth Rohl

Elizabeth Rohl

Elizabeth Rohl has been appointed to the Pierce County Circuit Court, Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday.

Rohl is now assistant corporation counsel for St. Croix County. She represents the county in cases involving involuntary mental commitments, the termination of parental rights, child-support enforcement and public-records compliance. She previously worked as an assistant district attorney and in private practice.

She’ll succeed Judge Joseph Boles, who is resigning. In a statement, Boles said Rohl is an “outstanding choice” for circuit judge, and he’s certain she’ll serve Pierce County citizens with dignity and respect.

Rohl called Boles irreplaceable and said she’s looking forward to doing her best to live up to his legacy. She said she’s committed to upholding a fair and unbiased judicial system.

Rohl is a native of River Falls and still lives there. She earned her undergraduate degree from UW-Madison and her law degree from Michigan State University College of Law.

Evers said Rohl will be a tremendous asset on the bench.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo