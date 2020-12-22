Elizabeth Rohl appointed Pierce County judge

Elizabeth Rohl has been appointed to the Pierce County Circuit Court, Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday.

Rohl is now assistant corporation counsel for St. Croix County. She represents the county in cases involving involuntary mental commitments, the termination of parental rights, child-support enforcement and public-records compliance. She previously worked as an assistant district attorney and in private practice.

She’ll succeed Judge Joseph Boles, who is resigning. In a statement, Boles said Rohl is an “outstanding choice” for circuit judge, and he’s certain she’ll serve Pierce County citizens with dignity and respect.

Rohl called Boles irreplaceable and said she’s looking forward to doing her best to live up to his legacy. She said she’s committed to upholding a fair and unbiased judicial system.

Rohl is a native of River Falls and still lives there. She earned her undergraduate degree from UW-Madison and her law degree from Michigan State University College of Law.

Evers said Rohl will be a tremendous asset on the bench.