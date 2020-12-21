Morales starts bid to retain seat on Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Judge Reyna Morales has begun a campaign to remain on Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 42.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Morales to the bench in September, making her the first Guatemalan immigrant in the state to serve as a judge. She’s up for election on April 6, 2021, to retain her seat.

Before serving as a judge, Morales was an assistant public defender for more than 20 years. She remains active by volunteering with various organizations, helping students and judging mock-trial competitions.

Morales said her experiences provide her with a special perspective and appreciation for the law. In a diverse county like Milwaukee, she understands how important it is for everyone to feel represented in the legal system.

Morales has received endorsements from the former Supreme Court Justice Louis Butler, the Marquette University Law School Professor Ed Fallone and the appellate judge Joe Donald. She’s also been endorsed by the attorneys Craig Mastantuono, Rebeca Lopez and Michelle Velasquez, and a number of elected officials including Israel Ramon, JoCasta Zamarripa, Marina Dimitrijevic and Sylvia Ortiz Velez.