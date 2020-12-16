Quantcast
Thorson proves to be 'lifesaver' for GRGB during pandemic

Thorson proves to be ‘lifesaver’ for GRGB during pandemic

By: Jimmy Nesbitt December 16, 2020 7:42 am

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Beatrice “Bea” Thorson received an important assignment. Thorson, project manager at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, had to make sure that everyone at the company could work remotely. She organized laptops for employees to take home and set up new work procedures. “Luckily, one of my previous roles had been ...

