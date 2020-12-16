Quantcast
Schreiber doesn’t let pandemic slow start at Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs

By: Jimmy Nesbitt December 16, 2020 7:39 am

Jenna Schreiber is always willing to lend a hand to her colleagues. Schreiber, a legal assistant at Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs, has worked at the firm for about 10 months. She said her favorite part of the job is “working with great, knowledgeable people that are always willing to lend a helping hand to those in ...

