Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / 2020 Unsung Heroes / Newman goes above and beyond for Godfrey & Kahn colleagues, clients

Newman goes above and beyond for Godfrey & Kahn colleagues, clients

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 16, 2020 7:34 am

Kelly Newman, billing manager at Godfrey & Kahn, is known by colleagues and clients for going above and beyond to help others. “I get a lot of emails and phone calls where people will say, ‘I’m not sure who this should go to, but I wanted to start with you,’” Newman said. “I always try to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo