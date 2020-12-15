Quantcast
Jones keeps herself, colleagues on deadline at Jones Law Firm

Jones keeps herself, colleagues on deadline at Jones Law Firm

By: Jimmy Nesbitt December 15, 2020 11:29 am

At Jones Law Firm, Laura Jones is the one making sure the trains are running on time. Jones, a paralegal, manages to stay on top of busy lawyers’ calendars while also ensuring her firm’s filings are all being made in a timely manner. “Laura is a wizard at logistics and balancing the needs of the law firm,” ...

