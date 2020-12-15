Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / 2020 Unsung Heroes / Ives puts systems in place for working from home

Ives puts systems in place for working from home

By: Jimmy Nesbitt December 15, 2020 11:27 am

Despite all the difficulties the coronavirus pandemic has tossed at companies, Trisha Ives has managed to remain an optimist. “It has really brought our firm, with four locations, together as one,” said Trisha Ives, firm administrator at Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs, which has offices in Madison, Milwaukee, Eau Claire and Waukesha. “It was no longer about which ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo