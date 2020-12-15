Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / 2020 Unsung Heroes / Isacson earns trust at Quarles & Brady as ‘truth-teller’

Isacson earns trust at Quarles & Brady as ‘truth-teller’

By: Jimmy Nesbitt December 15, 2020 11:25 am

Bob Isacson’s decade-plus experience as office administrator at Quarles & Brady in Milwaukee was more essential than ever last spring.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo