Legal software company selects Milwaukee for Midwest office

The legal software company Expert Institute LLC has chosen Milwaukee as the site for its Midwest office.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced Expert Institute’s decision to open a Wisconsin office and welcomed the company to the Badger state.

Expert Institute connects attorneys with subject-matter experts in a range of legal-practice areas. Its Milwaukee office, at 320 E. Buffalo St. in the Third Ward, is the company’s third location. Its headquarters are in New York, and it has another office in Los Angeles.

Michael Talve, Expert Institute’s CEO and managing director, said Milwaukee and the “entrepreneurial bustle” of the Third Ward were a natural fit for the company. He said the site and the talent coming from the UW System and other Wisconsin colleges made the move easy.

The Milwaukee office will serve as a hub for Expert Institute’s research and software development teams. The company current employs more than 140 workers nationwide and expects Milwaukee employment to reach 75 within three years.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is supporting the project by authorizing up to $500,000 in state income-tax credits over the next three years. The amount received is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

Evers’ office said an economic study estimates Expert Institute could indirectly generate an additional 56 jobs. The 131 total new jobs have an expected annual benefit of more than $267,000 in state income taxes.

Evers said Expert Institute joins a growing number of businesses moving to southeast Wisconsin because of “our well-trained, well-educated workforce and support for entrepreneurs.”