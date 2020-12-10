Quantcast
Family-law attorney Jesse L. Leichsenring joins Probst Law Offices

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 10, 2020 2:36 pm

Jesse L. Leichsenring has joined Probst Law Offices in Wauwatosa as an associate family-law attorney.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

