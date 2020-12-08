LaKeisha Haase becomes Winnebago County’s 1st Black judge

LaKeisha Haase has been appointed to the Winnebago County Circuit Court, making her the first Black judge in county history.

Gov. Tony Evers announced her appointment on Tuesday. Haase replaces Judge Karen L. Seifert, who retired.

Haase is now a criminal-defense attorney at Hogan Eickhoff in Appleton. The firm’s website said she is the only Black woman lawyer in the Fox Cities. She previously represented indigent clients as a state public defender.

She is a member of the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers, the Wisconsin and National Associations of Criminal Defense Attorneys, and the Winnebago County Bar Association. Haase also serves on the Outagamie County Racial Disparity Committee.

The retired Winnebago County Judge Thomas Gritton said he’s known Haase for many years and has no doubt she’ll be a thoughtful and compassionate judge.

In a statement, Haase said she’s happy to serve Wisconsin citizens and committed to providing equal access to the court.

Haase is a graduate of Marquette University Law School and UW-Oshkosh.