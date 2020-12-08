Quantcast
Kate Campbell joins Godfrey & Kahn’s data-privacy group

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 8, 2020 1:02 pm

Photo of Kate Campbell

Kate Campbell

Godfrey & Kahn has added Kate Campbell to its data privacy and cybersecurity and technology and digital business practice groups.

Campbell is an associate at the firm’s Milwaukee office. She advises clients on compliance with state, federal and international privacy laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (EU), the California Consumer Privacy Act and the New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation.

She also helps clients with data privacy, information security, information handling, data-breach prevention and data-breach response and remediation. She holds certified information privacy professional and U.S. and certified information privacy manager certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Campbell previously practiced in litigation departments at  firms in Washington D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

