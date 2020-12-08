Kate Campbell joins Godfrey & Kahn’s data-privacy group

Godfrey & Kahn has added Kate Campbell to its data privacy and cybersecurity and technology and digital business practice groups.

Campbell is an associate at the firm’s Milwaukee office. She advises clients on compliance with state, federal and international privacy laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (EU), the California Consumer Privacy Act and the New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation.

She also helps clients with data privacy, information security, information handling, data-breach prevention and data-breach response and remediation. She holds certified information privacy professional and U.S. and certified information privacy manager certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Campbell previously practiced in litigation departments at firms in Washington D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles.