Outagamie County Judge Greg Gill joins race for District III Court of Appeals

The Outagamie Circuit Court Judge Greg Gill Jr. is running for the District III Court of Appeals.

Gill was appointed to the Outagamie County Circuit Court by Gov. Scott Walker in 2011. He’s been re-elected to the position twice. He now serves on Branch IV and handles criminal, civil, family and juvenile cases. He is also the presiding judge for the Outagamie County Mental Health Court and serves as a judge on the statewide Commercial Docket Pilot Project. He previously presided over Outagamie County’s Veteran’s Treatment Court.

Before becoming a judge, Gill worked as an assistant-district attorney for Outagamie County and as a law clerk for Judge William C. Griesbach of the federal district court.

In a press release, Gill’s campaign said 60 trial judges and 12 appellate-court judges have endorsed him. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser has also endorsed him.

George Burnett, a former State Bar of Wisconsin president, said Gill combines his common sense and empathy with a “reverence for the laws” and has the respect of other judges and lawyers.

Gill earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and his juris doctor from Marquette University Law School. As an undergraduate, Gill became a two-time Big 10 champion as part of the school’s track and field team and a one-time All-American in the Decathlon.

The election is scheduled for April 6, 2021. The attorneys Aaron Loudenslager and Rick Cveykus are also running.