Judicial applicants wanted for Racine County Circuit Court Branch 5

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Racine County Circuit Court Branch 5.

The new judge will replace Judge Michael J. Piontek, who is retiring on April 9, and serve a term ending July 31, 2022.

The deadline to apply for the vacancy is Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

Call the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212 with questions about the judicial selection process.