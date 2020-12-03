Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judicial applicants wanted for Racine County Circuit Court Branch 5

Judicial applicants wanted for Racine County Circuit Court Branch 5

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 3, 2020 2:03 pm

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Racine County Circuit Court Branch 5.

The new judge will replace Judge Michael J. Piontek, who is retiring on April 9, and serve a term ending July 31, 2022.

The deadline to apply for the vacancy is Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

Call the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212 with questions about the judicial selection process.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo