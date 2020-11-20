Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / WLJ People / Moertl, Wilkens & Campbell attorney to serve on children’s museum board

Moertl, Wilkens & Campbell attorney to serve on children’s museum board

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com November 20, 2020 1:02 pm

Jennifer Imediegwu, an estate planning attorney with Moertl, Wilkens & Campbell, is serving as a new board member for the Betty Brinn Children's Museum.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo