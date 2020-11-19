Matthew Kurudza joins Linder & Marsack’s worker’s comp defense team

The attorney Matthew Kurudza has joined Lindner & Marsack’s worker’s compensation defense team.

Kurudza will work as an associate at the firm’s Milwaukee office. His practice specializes in defending worker’s compensation claims throughout the state. He brings experience representing big corporations, small businesses, insurance companies and self-insured employers.

Kurudza recently served on the board of directors for the Milwaukee Insurance Adjusters Association, where he wrote about and presented on current developments in the area of worker’s compensation. He’s also a member of the Wisconsin Association of Worker’s Compensation Attorneys.

Oyvind Wistrom, Lindner & Marsack’s president, said Kurudza will be a great asset to a team recognized for its experience and excellent results achieved for clients.

Kurudza is a 2014 graduate of Marquette University Law School.