Five Marinette County deputies cleared in fatal shooting

Five Marinette County deputies cleared in fatal shooting

By: Associated Press November 18, 2020 10:43 am

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — Five Marinette County deputies involved in fatally shooting a suspect last month have been cleared by prosecutors.

Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow says the deputies’ use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances and evidence shows they acted appropriately.

According to Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation reports and statements, Marinette County dispatch received a call from a man who told dispatchers he had just killed his best friend and wanted to die, WLUK-TV reported.

The man also made threats to shoot police if they came. Deputies arrived at a home in Goodman where the man was seen with a gun in his hand. The suspect left the house in his vehicle and was pursued by deputies.

Shortly after, the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out and and pointed his gun at deputies just before he was shot, according to investigators.

The suspect, identified as John Lipski of the Milwaukee area, died from the gunshot wounds.

Deputies also found a deceased male, identified as Richard Gibbs, in the Goodman home.

