Angela Cunningham announces campaign for Kenosha County Circuit Court

The defense attorney Angela Cunningham is running for Kenosha County Circuit Court. She announced her candidacy for Branch 6 last week.

Cunningham works as a defense attorney and guardian ad litem at ADC Law Office in Kenosha. She previously served as a public-interest attorney, prosecutor and representative for victims of domestic violence at Legal Action of Wisconsin.

In a statement, Cunningham said she would bring her experience working with victims, compassion, toughness and fairness to the bench. As a single mom, she said knows what it’s like to struggle financially and manage many responsibilities — an experience she said will make her a compassionate judge.

Cunningham is a Kenosha native. She earned her law degree from Northwestern University Law School. She also has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from UW-Madison.

If elected in April 2021, she would be Kenosha County’s first elected Black judge.