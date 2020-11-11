Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines – Probation

Sentencing Guidelines – Probation

By: Derek Hawkins November 11, 2020 8:34 am

Peter J. King, Jr., was convicted in the Sauk County Circuit Court of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo