Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin courts log 35 million minutes on Zoom since March

Wisconsin courts log 35 million minutes on Zoom since March

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com November 5, 2020 12:10 pm

Wisconsin courts have logged 35 million minutes in Zoom meetings since March, according to Judge Randy Koschnick, director of state courts.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo