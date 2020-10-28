Wisconsin Dells man arrested on 12th drunken-driving charge

Quantcast
By: Associated Press October 28, 2020 10:36 am

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Dells man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving is facing his 12th charge for drunken driving.

Walter Decorah, 51, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. Judge Patricia Barrett set bail at $15,000 cash, the Baraboo News Republic reported.

Authorities say Decorah was arrested for falling asleep behind the steering wheel at a stop sign. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and driving with a revoked license.

