Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

By: Derek Hawkins October 28, 2020 8:38 am

Attorney Theodore F. Mazza has filed a petition for voluntary revocation of his license to practice law in Wisconsin pursuant to Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.19.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo