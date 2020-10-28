Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Motion to Modify Child Support Denied

Abuse of Discretion – Motion to Modify Child Support Denied

By: Derek Hawkins October 28, 2020 8:34 am

Brian Adamavich appeals a post-divorce order denying his motion to modify his child support obligation.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo