Applicants wanted for Winnebago County Circuit Court Branch 4

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for an open seat on the Winnebago County Circuit Court.

The new appointee will serve on Branch 4, filling a vacancy left by Judge Karen L. Siefert’s resignation. Siefert is resigning as of Jan. 4, and the new judge will serve a term ending on Aug. 31, 2022.

Anyone interested in applying for the judge position should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 8 a.m. Nov. 2.

Call the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212 with questions about the judicial selection process.