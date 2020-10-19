Quantcast
Applicants wanted for Winnebago County Circuit Court Branch 4

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com October 19, 2020 1:28 pm

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for an open seat on the Winnebago County Circuit Court.

The new appointee will serve on Branch 4, filling a vacancy left by Judge Karen L. Siefert’s resignation. Siefert is resigning as of Jan. 4, and the new judge will serve a term ending on Aug. 31, 2022.

Anyone interested in applying for the judge position should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 8 a.m. Nov. 2.

Call the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212 with questions about the judicial selection process.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

