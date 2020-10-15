Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett’s nomination

Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett’s nomination

By: Associated Press October 15, 2020 9:58 am

With a vote date set, the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday debated the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, Democrats objecting to Republicans' rush to confirm President Donald Trump's pick before the Nov. 3 election.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo